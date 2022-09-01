Cadinha & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

