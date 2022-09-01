Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.18. 16,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,986. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.