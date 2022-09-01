Cadinha & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.52. 143,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297,652. The stock has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,392. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.