Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 395,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,000. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 2.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Wheaton Precious Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 220,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,206. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

