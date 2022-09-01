Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded down $10.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $363.16. The company had a trading volume of 71,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,392. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

