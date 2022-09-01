Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 136,957 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 136,957 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 633,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 12,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.48. 95,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,115 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

