Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 294,273 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 294,273 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.85. 368,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,064,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.