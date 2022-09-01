CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.2 days.
CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.
Shares of CAE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.53. 14,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,497. CAE has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 40.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
