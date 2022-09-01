CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.53. 14,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,497. CAE has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 40.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

