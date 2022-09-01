Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,158 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 414,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,922. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

