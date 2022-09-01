Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,009. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

