Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $522.95. 68,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,118. The stock has a market cap of $489.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

