Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,325,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4,908.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,638,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYH traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $265.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $251.96 and a 1 year high of $322.92.

