Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 106,072 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,072 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.28. 1,945,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

