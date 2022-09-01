Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 339 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,318,000 after purchasing an additional 110,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 948,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,502,000 after purchasing an additional 89,104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $186.06. 5,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,165. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.21.

