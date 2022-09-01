Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 58,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

