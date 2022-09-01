Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.92% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDOG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.13. 29,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,391. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

