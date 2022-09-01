Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,019 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $104.99. 106,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

