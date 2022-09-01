Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Calithera Biosciences to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright raised Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,803 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,819. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.87. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $1.11. On average, research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

