Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $192.40

Cambian Group plc (LON:CMBN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 192.40 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 192.40 ($2.32). Cambian Group shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.32), with a volume of 54,471 shares.
Cambian Group Stock Performance
Cambian Group Company Profile
Cambian Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist educational and behavioral health services for children in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of autism and learning difficulties, residential care and education, therapeutic fostering care and emotional support, and deaf.
