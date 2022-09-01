Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:CPB traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.52. 161,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.18.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after acquiring an additional 619,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 692.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 275,721 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 254,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

