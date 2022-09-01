Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $25.95. Camtek shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 289 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut shares of Camtek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.75 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Camtek Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camtek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

