Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Shares Down 20%

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 138,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 93,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Canada Rare Earth Trading Down 10.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$9.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25.
About Canada Rare Earth
Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in Asia. The company provides high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramics and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.
