Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,323,700.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total value of C$1,323,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$3,723,076.44.
TSE:CNQ opened at C$72.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$74.45. The firm has a market cap of C$83.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$40.69 and a 52-week high of C$88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
