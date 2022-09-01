Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,323,700.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total value of C$1,323,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$3,723,076.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

TSE:CNQ opened at C$72.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$74.45. The firm has a market cap of C$83.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$40.69 and a 52-week high of C$88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.27.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.