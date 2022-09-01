Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Target Price to $2.25

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Jushi from $4.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of JUSHF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 175,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. Jushi has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.53.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.