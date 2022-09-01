Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,208 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,633 shares of company stock valued at $54,580,396. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MSI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.12. 17,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,408. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

