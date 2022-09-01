Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 3,113 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 103,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 142,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.05. 179,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

