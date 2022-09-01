Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.73. 1,703,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,730,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.36. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.