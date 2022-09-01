Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $107.94. 414,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,249,711. The firm has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $54.42 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

