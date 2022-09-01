Capital Analysts LLC Buys 210 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,984. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $368.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

