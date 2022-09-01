Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.75. 1,040,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,273,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

