Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,826,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after buying an additional 351,376 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.48. 3,637,153 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

