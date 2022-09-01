Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 9,774 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 37,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

