Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Up 3.2%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 6,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 540,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $575.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

Insider Transactions at Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,057.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.