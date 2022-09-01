Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. Cardlytics has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $99.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,612 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $100,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,458 shares of company stock worth $288,786. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $38,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 280.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 249.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

