CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG opened at $18.70 on Thursday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

