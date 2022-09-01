Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRBU. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

In related news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

