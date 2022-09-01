Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Up 6.0% in August

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Cars.com Price Performance
NYSE CARS traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,223. The firm has a market cap of $838.80 million, a PE ratio of 154.52 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of Cars.com
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $40,231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $6,954,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,833,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 343,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $2,506,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cars.com (CARS)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.