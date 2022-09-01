Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Down 12.3% in August

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 775,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.50. 629,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,641. Carter’s has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

