carVertical Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CV) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $644.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085939 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.