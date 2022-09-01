Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Castor Maritime Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Castor Maritime stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.