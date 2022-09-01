Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,232 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after buying an additional 2,319,081 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,294,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 39,619 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,119,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,020.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 918,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,467,000 after buying an additional 836,105 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,678. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

