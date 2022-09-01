Cedar Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 4.4% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 111,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 94,983 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 612,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 148,441 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 206,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

