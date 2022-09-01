Celo Euro (CEUR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,661.00

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Celo Euro has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Euro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004989 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Euro has a total market capitalization of $33.46 million and approximately $48,661.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,792.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087025 BTC.

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

