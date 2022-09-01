Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.97

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and traded as high as $18.30. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 9,189 shares trading hands.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 867,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 372,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

