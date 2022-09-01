Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.97

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and traded as high as $18.30. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 9,189 shares trading hands.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.