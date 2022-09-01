Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Down 10.2%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.72. Approximately 3,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 207,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 12.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $635.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. Equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,346,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 173.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 49,605 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 587,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

