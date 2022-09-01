Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,878,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

