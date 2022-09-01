Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cerner by 381.2% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,329,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,395,000 after buying an additional 1,053,296 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 171,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 184,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $9,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.15. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

