CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,508 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of CF Industries worth $40,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,096,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,669.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 865,004 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,168 shares of company stock worth $19,065,612. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.81. 25,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,861. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.