Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.41

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Charge Enterprises Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 288.82%. The firm had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $55,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

