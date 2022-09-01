ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ChargePoint Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 4,790 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $65,287.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,725.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

